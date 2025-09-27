 Skip navigation
2025 China Open - Day 6
Top-seeded Iga Swiatek advances to the third round at the China Open
2025 China Open - Day 5
Coco Gauff, aka 'The Fruit Salad Queen,' wants a new nickname from her China Open fans
Tennis: Laver Cup
Alcaraz reaches Japan Open quarterfinals and praises physio for ankle treatment

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250927.jpg
Pereira: Wolves deserved to win against Spurs
nbc_pl_palhinhaintv_250927.jpg
Palhinha not satisfied with Spurs' draw v. Wolves
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250927.jpg
Palhinha blasts Spurs level in 94th minute

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cycling team Israel Premier Tech excluded from race in Italy over safety concerns

  
Published September 27, 2025 05:14 PM
La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025 - Stage 21

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 14: Pierre-Andre Cote of Canada, Marco Frigo of Italy, Jan Hirt of Czech Republic, Nadav Raisberg of Israel, Jake Stewart of Great Britain, Ethan Vernon of Great Britain, Matthew Riccitello of The United States - White Best Young Rider Jersey and Team Israel - Premier Tech is at a standstill due to the pro-Palestinian protests in the city of Madrid during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 21 a 108km stage from Alalpardo to Madrid / The race is neutralised due to disturbances in central Madrid caused by pro-Palestinian protests / #UCIWT / on September 14, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Cycling team Israel Premier Tech has been excluded from an upcoming race in Italy over concerns about pro-Palestinian protests and disruption if the team was to participate.

The decision by organizers of the Giro dell’Emilia race comes after protesters repeatedly disrupted the recent Spanish Vuelta, where Israel Premier Tech took part. Spain’s government estimated that more than 100,000 people were on the streets in Madrid during the final stage this month.

In total, seven of the last 11 days of racing at the Vuelta were cut short or interrupted.

Bologna councilor Roberta Li Calzi welcomed the decision to remove the team from the one-day race, which is scheduled for Oct. 4.

“We believe that sport is a vehicle of universal values of sharing, fair competition, solidarity between people,” Li Calzi said on Saturday. “We are satisfied to learn that this opinion is shared by the organization of the race, which today officially confirmed to us that the Israeli team will not take part in the Giro dell’Emilia.

“I thank them for this sensitivity, which I believe is shared by a large part of our community”

The team is co-owned by Israeli Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams. Its title sponsor Premier Tech - a multinational company based in Quebec, Canada - said on Thursday that it expects the team to be rebranded.

There has also been increasing calls to ban Israel from participating in various European sports competitions.

The protestors in Spain said their actions were aimed at denouncing Israel’s military campaign in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands of people. It was launched after Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.