 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_wsord3hl_240817.jpg
Lauren Coughlin seizes Scottish Open lead, aims for second LPGA win in a month
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice
Denny Hamlin to start on pole at Michigan after Cup qualifying canceled by rain
Haas Factory Team.jpg
Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed join Haas Factory Team for 2025 Xfinity season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_emerydeskintv_240817.jpg
Emery on balance between PL, Champions League
nbc_pl_bowennbcintv_240817.jpg
Bowen shares his takeaways from loss to Villa
nbc_pl_onanadeskintv_240817.jpg
Onana describes ‘unbelievable start’ at Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_wsord3hl_240817.jpg
Lauren Coughlin seizes Scottish Open lead, aims for second LPGA win in a month
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice
Denny Hamlin to start on pole at Michigan after Cup qualifying canceled by rain
Haas Factory Team.jpg
Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed join Haas Factory Team for 2025 Xfinity season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_emerydeskintv_240817.jpg
Emery on balance between PL, Champions League
nbc_pl_bowennbcintv_240817.jpg
Bowen shares his takeaways from loss to Villa
nbc_pl_onanadeskintv_240817.jpg
Onana describes ‘unbelievable start’ at Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ghekiere dominates climb to win the 7th stage in women’s Tour de France

  
Published August 17, 2024 03:18 PM
CYCLING-TDF-2024-WOMEN-STAGE7

A fan cheers AG Insurance - Soudal Team’s Belgian rider Justine Ghekiere wearing the best climber’s dotted jersey during the 7th stage (out of 8) of the third edition of the Women’s Tour de France cycling race, a 166.4 km between Champagnole and Le Grand-Bornand, on August 17, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

LE GRAND-BORNAND, France — Justine Ghekiere claimed victory in the seventh stage of the women’s Tour de France on Saturday, the first mountain challenge in the French Alps.

The 166-kilometer (103-mile) stage, the tour’s longest, saw the Belgian rider leverage her climbing strength to break away during the final ascent to Le Grand-Bornand.

Wearing the red polka dot jersey, Ghekiere launched a decisive attack on the steep slopes of the Col de Saint-Jean-de-Sixt, distancing her rivals, including Marianne Vos, to cross the finish line solo.

“I really have no words,” Ghekiere said after winning her first Tour de France stage. “I think I’m dreaming. I really want to thank my team who did an incredible job helping me today.”

Kasia Niewiadoma, who had taken the yellow jersey after Demi Vollering’s crash earlier in the tour, struggled on the mountain stage but kept the jersey after finishing fourth. She leads Puck Pieterse overall by 27 seconds ahead of Sunday’s final stage to Alpe d’Huez.

Vollering, unable to match Ghekiere’s pace on the final climb, finished third in the stage and is 1:15 behind Niewiadoma overall.