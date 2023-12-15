 Skip navigation
Halep hasn’t spoken to Mouratoglou in months. She figures a doping appeal loss would end her career.

  
Published December 15, 2023 04:41 PM
Simona Halep

Aug 29, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Simona Halep of Romania reacts during a match against Daria Snigur of Ukraine on day one of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Danielle Parhizkaran/Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

PARIS — Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep is no longer working with coach Patrick Mouratoglou’s academy while she awaits a ruling on her appeal of a four-year doping suspension and figures her tennis career will be over if the Court of Arbitration for Sport rules against her.

“Four years is going to be a lot for my age,” Halep, a 32-year-old from Romania who has been No. 1 in the WTA rankings, said in an interview with euronews posted online.

“It’s catastrophic if it’s going to be four years,” she said. “And I don’t know how I will handle it. Probably it’s going to be (the) end of (my) career, yes.”

A three-day hearing with the Court of Arbitration for Sport is scheduled for Feb. 7-9 in her appeal against the International Tennis Integrity Agency, which ruled that Halep “committed intentional anti-doping rule violations.”

Halep tested positive for the drug Roxadustat at the 2022 U.S. Open and also was cited for irregularities in her biological passport. Roxadustat stimulates the body to produce more of the natural hormone erythropoietin, or EPO, which has long been a doping product favored by cyclists and distance runners.

Halep said in the interview that she hasn’t spoken to Mouratoglou since “a few months ago.”

In a video Mouratoglou posted on Instagram in November, he took blame for providing a tainted substance to Halep.

“We brought her collagen from a company. This collagen happened to be contaminated,” Mouratoglou said. “There was no way to know it. But I feel responsible for what happened because it’s my team — so me, basically — who brought her this collagen.”

Halep won the French Open in 2018 by beating Sloane Stephens in the final, and Wimbledon in 2019 by defeating Serena Williams in the title match.

She spoke with euronews in Paris and said she hopes she wins her appeal and will be eligible to compete in next year’s Summer Olympics in that city.

“I know I didn’t do anything wrong and I know I’m clean,” Halep said.