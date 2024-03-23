How to Watch and Bet the Louisiana Derby

HOW TO WATCH “THE ROAD TO THE KENTUCKY DERBY":

Date: Saturday, March 23

Time: 6:00P ET

Location: Turfway Park in Kentucky and Fair Grounds in Louisiana

TV Network: CNBC

Streaming: Peacock

With only six weeks to go until the first Saturday in May, the road to the Derby kicks into high gear with two “major” prep races – the Louisiana Derby and the Jeff Ruby – on Saturday.

You can catch both of those races – as well as the Fair Grounds Oaks for fillies – on CNBC and Peacock from 6-7P ET.

Just one betting play from me this time, and it comes in the Louisiana Derby, the final race on our air:

LOUISIANA DERBY

FAIR GROUNDS, SATURDAY RACE 12

POST TIME: 6:42 ET

I have a pretty good idea how this race will play out.

There are only two horses in this race that are candidates to set the pace: #12 Track Phantom and #2 Hall of Fame. With both horses coming from the barn of Steve Asmussen, it is extremely likely that both will tire each other out on the front end.

Track Phantom is the more accomplished horse, and he is a deserving morning-line favorite. But I think Hall of Fame is a much more talented horse – in fact, I think he is the most talented horse in the field.

At this stage of his young career, Hall of Fame is still mentally immature, and he needs a perfect trip (i.e, no bumping or traffic trouble) to run his best race. He did not get that in the Risen Star – the sloppy track clearly was not to his liking, and he had to briefly take up in the stretch run. He projects to get a much better trip here – he will either be sitting 1st or 2nd around the first turn, with a clear path around the whole track.

His immaturity may be his undoing in the Kentucky Derby (if he gets there), but I think the stars have aligned in such a way that he will be able to bring his A-game on Saturday. And his A-game is, to put it bluntly, too good for the rest of this field.

THE PLAY:

WIN: #2 Hall of Fame, at 7/2 or higher