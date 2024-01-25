How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Date, time, streaming info, matches, entrants

The road to WrestleMania officially gets underway at the Royal Rumble this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, streaming live exclusively on Peacock.

The first WWE premium live event of the year will be headlined by the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches. With relatively few entrants officially announced, this promises to be one of the most unpredictable Royal Rumbles in WWE history.

How does Royal Rumble work?

Here’s a quick primer on the Royal Rumble format: The match starts with two Superstars in the ring and every 90 seconds, another Superstar enters the battle. Competitors are eliminated when they’re thrown over the top rope and both of their feet touch the floor. The last Superstar remaining wins and receives a guaranteed world championship match at WrestleMania. This year, WrestleMania XL will be held on April 6 and 7 in Philadelphia.

All eyes will surely be on “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and CM Punk after their heated exchange Monday on Raw, where both men made it clear they will stop at nothing to be the last one standing and secure their spot in the main event at WrestleMania. Rhodes would be the first competitor to win consecutive Royal Rumbles since the legendary “Stone Cold” Steve Austin achieved the feat in 1997 and 1998.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will also put his title on the line against Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight. Social media sensation Logan Paul will defend his United States Championship for the first time against Kevin Owens.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Date: Saturday, January 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Location: Tropicana Field (St. Petersburg, Florida)

Streaming: Peacock

Full Saturday Schedule for Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble 2024 Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Royal Rumble: 8 p.m. ET

Royal Rumble 2024 Press Conference: Immediately following Royal Rumble 2024

Royal Rumble 2024 Match card*

Men’s Royal Rumble match

Superstars who have declared entry: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Damian Priest, Kofi Kingston

Women’s Royal Rumble match

Superstars who have declared entry: Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bayley, Bianca Belair

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight (Fatal 4-Way Match)

United States Championship

Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens

*Card subject to change

