Stewart Husqvarna extension
Third seeded Malcolm Stewart withdraws from SuperMotocross opener after zMax Dragway practice crash
USA v Samoa - Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool A
US wins big to stay in contention for Women’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinals
Sexton 450 Supercross championship
2025 zMax Dragway SuperMotocross 450 Qualification: Chase Sexton back in action on top of chart
nbc_nas_smithteasev3_250906.jpg
NASCAR playoffs roll through Gateway to the West
nbc_moto_jett_250906.jpg
How Jett Lawrence handles pressure of winning
hlsthumb.jpg
Highlights: Liberty tough it out vs. Storm

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Israel Premier Tech removes team name from uniforms at Spanish Vuelta after protests

  
Published September 6, 2025 11:32 AM
La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025 - Stage 11

BILBAO, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 03: Jay Vine of Australia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Polka dot Mountain Jersey, Egan Bernal of Colombia, Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers, Dylan Van Baarle of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike and a general view of the peloton competing while a group of fans protest displaying Palestinian flags during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 11 a 157.4km stage from Bilbao to Bilbao / #UCIWT / on September 03, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Israel Premier Tech has given its cyclists at the Spanish Vuelta new uniforms without the team name after they have been repeatedly targeted by pro-Palestinian protests during the race.

The decision was made before Saturday’s 14th stage amid a difficult week for the team. It has faced protests before and during the race days, as well as pressure from both race officials and Spanish authorities.

The team said its blue uniforms at the Vuelta now only have a large P and a star. The “monogram kit now aligns with the branding decisions we have previously adopted for our vehicles and casual clothing,” it said.

Israel Premier Tech’s participation in the race has faced protests this week, the biggest of which forced race organizers to cut short Wednesday’s arrival to the city of Bilbao. There were smaller protests Friday and Saturday at the stage starts.

Spaniards are largely sympathetic to the Palestinian cause. Spain’s government is also highly critical of Israel’s military invasion into Gaza that has killed tens of thousands of civilians in retaliation for the Hamas attacks in October 2023.

The team has said dropping out of the race would “set a dangerous precedent.”

Only one of the team’s riders at the Vuelta is Israeli.

American Matthew Riccitello is the best-positioned rider of the team. He was seventh overall after 13 stages at over 4 minutes behind race leader Jonas Vingegaard.

International implications

The Vuelta condemned the Bilbao protest, but its technical director Kiko Garcia urged Israel Premier Tech to drop out or for the UCI, cycling’s governing body, to intervene, because there was a risk of more protests if it kept racing. UCI has also condemned the protest in Bilbao.

On Thursday, Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said he would “understand and be in favor” of the team being removed from the race, while adding his government doesn’t have the power to do so.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his support of the team, which is owned by Israeli-Canadian businessman Sylvan Adams, saying it made “Israel proud.”