Italy starting Davis Cup title defense against Brazil and U.S. plays Chile

  
Published April 18, 2024 11:12 AM
Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz runs down a shot during his match against Holger Rune at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., March13, 2024.

Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun/Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

LONDON — Italy will kick off the defense of its Davis Cup title against Brazil in Bologna on Sept. 11.

The full schedule of the Davis Cup Finals group stage was announced with all the matches taking place from Sept. 10-15 across four cities.

Italy will also play against the Netherlands and Belgium in Group A.

The United States — which has won the competition a record 32 times — starts its campaign also on Sept. 11, against Chile in Zhuhai, China, before then going on to play Slovakia and Germany.

Australia, which has finished runner-up in the past two years, plays France in Valencia on Sept. 10. The Czech Republic and Spain are also in Group B.

Britain faces 2022 champion Canada on the final day in Manchester, with Finland and Argentina completing Group D.

Jannik Sinner led Italy to its first Davis Cup title in nearly five decades in November in Malaga.

This year’s final eight will also be held in the Spanish city from Nov. 19-24.