SEC Championship - Tennessee vs. Florida Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Donaldson’s court-length drive sends No. 22 Michigan past No. 11 Maryland 81-80 in Big Ten tourney
Syndication: The Tennessean
Clayton scores 22 as No. 4 Florida beats No. 5 Alabama 104-82 in SEC semis
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton
No. 6 St. John’s beats Creighton 82-66 for first Big East Tournament crown in 25 years

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roryclipv2_250315.jpg
Who can mount comeback in final round of Players?
nbc_golf_cauleysegment_250315.jpg
Car crash in 2018 shaped Players contender Cauley
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250315.jpg
Rory not on his game, but has experience advantage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Donaldson’s court-length drive sends No. 22 Michigan past No. 11 Maryland 81-80 in Big Ten tourney
Syndication: The Tennessean
Clayton scores 22 as No. 4 Florida beats No. 5 Alabama 104-82 in SEC semis
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton
No. 6 St. John’s beats Creighton 82-66 for first Big East Tournament crown in 25 years

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roryclipv2_250315.jpg
Who can mount comeback in final round of Players?
nbc_golf_cauleysegment_250315.jpg
Car crash in 2018 shaped Players contender Cauley
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250315.jpg
Rory not on his game, but has experience advantage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

SEC Championship - Tennessee vs. Florida Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

  
Published March 15, 2025 10:21 PM

The SEC Championship features Tennessee (27-6) and Florida (29-4), two heavyweights this season in college basketball. These are two teams who will dominate the majority of next week’s brackets. The Volunteers take the court in Nashville seeking their first conference tournament championship since 2022 while Florida is looking to be crowned conference tourney champs for the first time since 2014.

Tennessee upset top-seeded Auburn, 70-65, to earn a ticket to the title game. Florida turned a close game at halftime into a rout throttling Alabama 104-82.

These teams last met on February 1 with Tennessee defending their home court in Knoxville with a 64-44 win over Florida. Up three at halftime, the Vols pulled away in the second half.

Lets dive into Sunday’s matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Tennessee vs. Florida

  • Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025
  • Time: 1:00PM EST
  • Site: Bridgestone Arena
  • City: Nashville, TN
  • Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Tennessee vs. Florida

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Tennessee Volunteers (+165), Florida Gators (-200)
  • Spread: Gators -4.5
  • Total: 142.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Tennessee vs. Florida

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s Volunteers & Gators game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Florida on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Florida -3.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 142.5.

Tennessee vs. Florida: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Tennessee has covered the spread in both of their SEC Tournament games after failing to cover the spread in their previous 4 games
  • Tennessee has won outright 7 of their last 10 games against Florida and covered the spread in 6 of the 10
  • Florida has covered the spread in 5 straight games and in 11 of their last 12 games
  • The Game Total OVER has cashed in Florida’s last 6 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Mentions
Florida.png Florida Gators
Tennessee.svg Tennessee Volunteers
Men's College Basketball