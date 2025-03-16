SEC Championship - Tennessee vs. Florida Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The SEC Championship features Tennessee (27-6) and Florida (29-4), two heavyweights this season in college basketball. These are two teams who will dominate the majority of next week’s brackets. The Volunteers take the court in Nashville seeking their first conference tournament championship since 2022 while Florida is looking to be crowned conference tourney champs for the first time since 2014.

Tennessee upset top-seeded Auburn, 70-65, to earn a ticket to the title game. Florida turned a close game at halftime into a rout throttling Alabama 104-82.

These teams last met on February 1 with Tennessee defending their home court in Knoxville with a 64-44 win over Florida. Up three at halftime, the Vols pulled away in the second half.

Lets dive into Sunday’s matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Tennessee vs. Florida

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Bridgestone Arena

City: Nashville, TN

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Tennessee vs. Florida

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Tennessee Volunteers (+165), Florida Gators (-200)

Spread: Gators -4.5

Total: 142.5 points



Expert picks & predictions for Tennessee vs. Florida

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s Volunteers & Gators game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Florida on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Florida -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 142.5.

Tennessee vs. Florida: Top betting trends and recent stats

Tennessee has covered the spread in both of their SEC Tournament games after failing to cover the spread in their previous 4 games

Tennessee has won outright 7 of their last 10 games against Florida and covered the spread in 6 of the 10

Florida has covered the spread in 5 straight games and in 11 of their last 12 games

The Game Total OVER has cashed in Florida’s last 6 games

