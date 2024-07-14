 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alcaraz.jpg
Carlos Alcaraz tops Novak Djokovic in a second consecutive Wimbledon final for a fourth Slam title
nbc_cyc_btp_240713.jpg
2024 Tour de France Standings
Amundi Evian Championship - Final Round
Amundi Evian Championship prize money: What Ayaka Furue and field earned

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_vandevelde15recap_240714.jpg
Tour de France Stage 15 was ‘one for the books’
nbc_cyc_pogacar15intv_240714.jpg
Pogacar thrilled to secure back-to-back stage wins
nbc_golf_lpga_furueback9hl_240714.jpg
HLs: Furue’s electric finish to win Amundi Evian

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alcaraz.jpg
Carlos Alcaraz tops Novak Djokovic in a second consecutive Wimbledon final for a fourth Slam title
nbc_cyc_btp_240713.jpg
2024 Tour de France Standings
Amundi Evian Championship - Final Round
Amundi Evian Championship prize money: What Ayaka Furue and field earned

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_vandevelde15recap_240714.jpg
Tour de France Stage 15 was ‘one for the books’
nbc_cyc_pogacar15intv_240714.jpg
Pogacar thrilled to secure back-to-back stage wins
nbc_golf_lpga_furueback9hl_240714.jpg
HLs: Furue’s electric finish to win Amundi Evian

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tadej Pogacar conquers scorching Pyrenean climb to win stage 15 of Tour de France

  
Published July 14, 2024 12:28 PM

PLATEAU DE BEILLE, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar demonstrated his climbing dominance once again, winning the grueling 15th stage of the Tour de France on Bastille Day with a scorching ascent to the Plateau de Beille.

The marathon stage on France’s national day was nearly 200 kilometers (124 miles) long and featured four big climbs before an even harder grind up to Plateau de Beille.

Pogacar attacked with 5 kilometers remaining during the final “hors catégorie” (beyond category) climb, solidifying his reputation as the master of the mountains.

It was Pogacar’s third stage win in this year’s Tour and his seventh career stage win in the Pyrenees mountains.

The stage began Sunday with an immediate climb up the Col de Peyresourde, fracturing the peloton. A breakaway group of climbers, including Richard Carapaz, Laurens De Plus, and Enric Mas, set a fierce early pace but were reeled in as the decisive moments approached.

Temperatures soared close to 35 degrees Celsius on the final climb. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, aided by his Visma teammate Matteo Jorgenson, tried to respond but couldn’t match Pogacar’s relentless pace, finishing more than a minute behind. Vingegaard is now 3 minutes and 9 seconds behind Pogacar overall.

Remco Evenepoel, another top contender, also struggled to keep up.

Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay, who has won three stages, retained the best sprinter’s green jersey.

Monday will be the second rest day in the three-week race, ahead of a flat Stage 16 between Gruissan and Nimes in the south of France.