 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Drew Bannister
St. Louis Blues remove interim tag and name Drew Bannister full-time coach
Paula Badosa
Badosa shows signs of her old form in a win over Andreeva at the Italian Open
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Kyle Larson maintains No. 1 spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Kansas win

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_freeagents_240507.jpg
Landing spots for top NFL free agents
nbc_dps_brianwindhorstint_240507.jpg
Windhorst: Murray’s behavior vs. MIN ‘inexcusable’
nbc_dps_edwardsjordan_240507.jpg
Edwards raising expectations for Timberwolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Drew Bannister
St. Louis Blues remove interim tag and name Drew Bannister full-time coach
Paula Badosa
Badosa shows signs of her old form in a win over Andreeva at the Italian Open
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Kyle Larson maintains No. 1 spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Kansas win

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_freeagents_240507.jpg
Landing spots for top NFL free agents
nbc_dps_brianwindhorstint_240507.jpg
Windhorst: Murray’s behavior vs. MIN ‘inexcusable’
nbc_dps_edwardsjordan_240507.jpg
Edwards raising expectations for Timberwolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard still hopes to be in ‘top shape’ for this year’s race after bad crash

  
Published May 7, 2024 11:33 AM
Jonas Vingegaard

CAGLI - MONTE PETRANO, ITALY - MARCH 09: Stage winner Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Denmark and Team Visma-Lease A Bike - Blue Leader Jersey attacks in the final climb Monte Petrano (1091m) during the 59th Tirreno-Adriatico 2024, Stage 6 a 180km stage from Sassoferrato to Cagli - Monte Petrano 1091m / #UCIWT / on March 09, 2024 in Cagli - Monte Petrano, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Tim de Waele/Getty Images

PARIS — Two-time defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard is back on his bike, just a month after a bad crash that left him several broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

And the Danish rider is still hoping to compete at this year’s Tour, which starts in seven weeks.

“I feel good, it’s improving day by day,” Vingegaard said in a video released by his team, Visma–Lease a Bike. “I still have some things to recover from, but it’s going better and better. Of course I hope to be there at the start of the Tour de France. We don’t know exactly how my shape and how my recovery will go, but I will do everything I can to get there in my top shape.”

Vingegaard was hospitalized in Spain last month following the crash that involved other top riders during a chaotic Tour of the Basque Country. He also sustained a broken collarbone and a pulmonary contusion during the accident, which came less than three months before the start of the Tour de France on June 29.

He was back in the saddle on Tuesday.

“This is the first time back on the bike for me riding outside, and it’s really nice to finally be able to ride like normal again,” Vingegaard said in the video, standing by his bicycle. “Finally to be able to ride on the road is really amazing and I’m really looking forward to taking the next steps.”

Before the crash, Vingegaard had been considered one of the top favorites at the Tour again alongside his rival Tadej Pogacar, who is aiming for a Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double this year.

Vingegaard was hardly moving when he was put into an ambulance wearing an oxygen mask and neck brace after the crash with less than 18.6 miles (30 kilometers) remaining in the stage. The pileup also took out Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel, along with several other riders, many of whom needed hospital treatment.