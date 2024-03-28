 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Baton Rouge
Hailey Van Lith sets record straight on toughness, LSU, 3x3 and more
Wander Franco
Rays’ Wander Franco placed on administrative leave through June 1 as sexual abuse probe continues
Fierceness horse
How to watch the 2024 Florida Derby: TV/live stream info, entries, and more

Top Clips

nbc_pst_tacticalmcars_240328.jpg
Which battles will decide Man City v. Arsenal?
nbc_pst_mcars_240328.jpg
Do Arsenal hold a key advantage over Man City?
nbc_pst_usmnt_240328.jpg
What is USMNT’s expectation for 2024 Copa America?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Baton Rouge
Hailey Van Lith sets record straight on toughness, LSU, 3x3 and more
Wander Franco
Rays’ Wander Franco placed on administrative leave through June 1 as sexual abuse probe continues
Fierceness horse
How to watch the 2024 Florida Derby: TV/live stream info, entries, and more

Top Clips

nbc_pst_tacticalmcars_240328.jpg
Which battles will decide Man City v. Arsenal?
nbc_pst_mcars_240328.jpg
Do Arsenal hold a key advantage over Man City?
nbc_pst_usmnt_240328.jpg
What is USMNT’s expectation for 2024 Copa America?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Wout van Aert has surgery after bad crash; could miss Giro d’Italia

  
Published March 28, 2024 01:04 PM
Wout van Aert

Jul 28, 2021; Shizuoka, Japan; Wout van Aert (BEL) in the Men’s Individual Time Trial during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Fuji Speedway. van Aert finished 6th. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew P. Scott/Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

BRUSSELS — Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert has undergone surgery after suffering multiple fractures in a crash which has put his Giro d’Italia entry in doubt, his team said.

Van Aert crashed at high speed during the Dwars door Vlaanderen race. He suffered a broken sternum, broken collarbone and broken ribs.

The accident ruled him out of the Tour of Flanders classic, one of his main goals this season, and he will remain sidelined for weeks.

“It’s unclear when Wout will be able to get back on his bike,” the Visma-Lease a Bike team said. “He will, therefore, miss the spring classics. His participation in the Giro d’Italia in May is still uncertain.”

Van Aert is widely considered one of the world’s best and most versatile riders. The three-time cyclocross world champion is also the winner of 10 stages and the points classification at the Tour de France. He’s also won major races such as the Milan-San Remo, Strade Bianchi, Gent-Wevelgem and Amstel Gold Race.

With the Giro in doubt, Van Aert might decide to focus instead on the Tour de France before the Paris Olympics.