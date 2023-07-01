Skip navigation
NFL
Atlanta Falcons
Andre Smith
Andre
Smith
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
03:24
Falcons announce promotions, additions in personnel department
Earlier in the week, a report emerged that the Falcons had promoted Kyle Smith and Ryan Pace in their front office.
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Andre Smith
ATL
Linebacker
#59
Bills LB Andre Smith suspended six games for PEDs
Andre Smith
ATL
Linebacker
#59
Bills LB Andre Smith re-signs on two-year deal
Andre Smith
ATL
Linebacker
#59
Bills waive LB Andre Smith
Andre Smith
ATL
Linebacker
#59
Bills trade for Panthers LB Andre Smith
Andre Smith
ATL
Linebacker
#59
Panthers take ILB Andre Smith at 234
