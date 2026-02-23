 Skip navigation
Patriots release RB Antonio Gibson

  
Published February 23, 2026 04:32 PM

Running back Antonio Gibson’s time is up in New England.

The Patriots announced Gibson’s release on Monday afternoon. Gibson appeared in five games for the team in 2025 before missing the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Gibson’s release clears over $3 million in cap space for the Patriots. He will still account for $1 million in dead money.

Gibson ran 25 times for 106 yards and a touchdown while also returning a kickoff for a touchdown in his five appearances during the regular season. He had 120 carries for 538 yards and a touchdown during the 2024 season.

Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson remain the top two backs for New England.