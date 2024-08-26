 Skip navigation
Broncos cut eight players, including Phillip Dorsett

  
Published August 26, 2024 06:03 PM

The Broncos are seeking to trade receiver Tim Patrick, running back Samaje Perine and punter Trenton Gill before cutting them. None of the three will be on the team’s roster, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

The Broncos, though, officially released defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, receiver Phillip Dorsett and inside linebacker Andre Smith on Monday. They waived defensive back Omar Brown, cornerback Art Green, cornerback Kaleb Hayes, offensive guard Oliver Jervis and inside linebacker Alec Mock.

Denver’s active roster now sits at 83 players, including linebacker Drew Sanders and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell. Both players count toward the current 90-player limit while on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Dorsett appeared in two games for the Broncos last season but did not catch a pass. He has 151 catches for 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns in 92 games for the Colts, Patriots, Jaguars, Seahawks and Texans.

Blackson signed as a free agent in April after playing 11 games for the Jaguars last season. He also has played for the Titans, Texans, Cardinals and Bears.

Smith signed with the team in June after stints with the Panthers, Bills, Titans and Falcons since being a seventh-round pick in 2018.