NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
goodell.jpg
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton

Joe Milton: I feel great energy from Dak Prescott, want to learn from him

  
Published April 8, 2025 07:10 AM

When Joe Milton joined the Patriots as a seventh-round draft pick last year, the quarterback was behind first-round pick Drake Maye and veteran placeholder Jacoby Brissett on the depth chart.

That might not have been the optimal developmental spot, but Milton was able to show enough in a Week 18 appearance to create trade buzz around him heading into the offseason. That buzz culminated in Milton being traded to the Cowboys last week in a move that gave Dallas the young backup they wanted for Dak Prescott.

In his first post-trade comments, Milton said it also gave him the chance to learn behind an established NFL starter.

“It’s great, he’s a great person,” Milton said, via the team’s website. “This is my second time meeting him, so just being around him I feel the great energy that he brings and just willing and look forward to learn from him and really compete.”

There may have been some concerns in New England about how Milton’s presence would impact Maye’s ascension to being the centerpiece of the Patriots because they were in the same draft class. There’s no such concern in Dallas as they’re hoping a healthy Prescott helps Milton continue to grow as an NFL quarterback.