Geno Smith eager to spend time with, learn from Raiders minority owner Tom Brady

New Raiders quarterback Geno Smith says the opportunity to learn from the team’s minority owner, Tom Brady, is a major reason he’s excited about being in Las Vegas.

Smith said he has always admired Brady and wanted to emulate him as a quarterback, from being a fan to playing against him, and now he gets to work for him.

“It’s Tom Brady,” Smith said. “It’s a guy that I’ve idolized and looked up to, and I believe he does things the right way, and I think that’s something I wanted to take from just watching his game from afar.”

Smith said he has spoken to Brady since getting traded and hopes that Brady is a big influence on the Raiders.

“I got a chance to talk to him, went to his home and spent about an hour and just talked ball with him and talked life,” Smith said. “You understand why he is who he is immediately. He takes everything extremely seriously, he’s a diligent worker and he believes in hard work. I think we align that way. I want to be a sponge. I want to soak up as much knowledge as I can from him. I want to learn as much as I can from him, the greatest quarterback to play the game. There’s so much you can learn. I think the main thing is that I’m here to win, I’m here to do the right things, just as he did.”