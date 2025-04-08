Aaron Rodgers remains in NFL limbo

The Aaron Rodgers watch continues, even if most are no longer paying much attention.

Attention is the key word. For some, the thinking is that Rodgers hopes to be the guy everyone is thinking and talking about.

The truth seems to be more complicated, and nuanced. He visited the Steelers 18 days ago. There’s a theory that he’ll show up for Wednesday night’s Pat McAfee event in Pittsburgh, with Rodgers making a WWE-style entrance as his theme music plays before announcing to an enraptured audience that he’s signing with the hometown team.

It makes sense, if he knows he’s joining the Steelers. Some still believe he’s waiting to see whether the Vikings will decide to pivot from J.J. McCarthy, and that he prefers Minnesota to Pittsburgh.

The notion that Rodgers would continue the Brett Favre career arc seems odd, to say the least. Regardless, if he knows what he’s doing, why wait? Unless the goal is to avoid part, most, or all of the offseason program, there’s no reason to not put pen to paper.

There’s still a chance he’ll retire.

Will he make a decision before the draft? The Steelers need a young quarterback, with or without him. Besides, coach Mike Tomlin has called training camp the line of demarcation.

So the wait continues. Unless Rodgers does the discount double check at PPG Paints Arena tomorrow night, we still might not know anything about his plans for 2025. For a while.