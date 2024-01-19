 Skip navigation
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - NHK Trophy - Osaka
Ava Ziegler withdraws from figure skating nationals to focus on Four Continents
Athletics - Olympics: Day 8
Jeff Henderson, Olympic long jump champion, transitions to coaching
nbc_simms_tbvdetpreview_240118.jpg
NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023-24: Dates, times, TV networks and playoff picture for Divisional Round and more

nbc_golf_hiltonrd2hl_240118.jpg
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 2
nbc_golf_lydiakointv_240119.jpg
Ko focused on taking ownership and repetitions
nbc_pl_mcintyreroyalrumbleintv_240119.jpg
McIntyre compares WWE, Premier League fandoms

NFL: SEP 24 Colts at Ravens
Ravens activate WR Devin Duvernay, DB Ar’Darius Washington but not TE Mark Andrews
The Ravens made it official Friday: Tight end Mark Andrews will not return to game action this week.
Report: Tom Coughlin consulting with Antonio Pierce on filling out Raiders staff
Chargers announce Jeff King has interviewed for G.M. opening
Could Kirk Cousins, Bill Belichick partner up with the Falcons?
John Harbaugh: Jim Harbaugh loves Michigan, but he loves the NFL, too
Jay Gruden, Robert Griffin III do battle on social media
Titans set to interview David Shaw this weekend