Bears interviewed Bo Hardegree for offensive coordinator

The Bears have filled a few positions on Ben Johnson’s coaching staff, but they are still looking for an offensive coordinator.

One candidate is Titans quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hardegree has interviewed with the Bears about the coordinator position.

Hardegree was the quarterbacks coach for the Dolphins when Adam Gase was the head coach in Miami and Johnson was on the same staff as a wide receivers coach. That connection may have more to do with the Bears interview than Hardegree’s work with Will Levis and Mason Rudolph in Tennessee during the 2024 season.

Hardegree was also the interim offensive coordinator for the Raiders in 2023 and he’s worked for the Patriots, Jets, Bears and Broncos over the course of his coaching career.