Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Xavier vs. No. 3 UConn predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 3
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, preview, including Xavier-UConn
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Goodell: ‘Not a given’ NFL will expand to 18 games
Matt Simms crashes PFT Live to talk Giants
Matt Simms revisits Falcons blowing 28-3 lead
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Xavier vs. No. 3 UConn predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 3
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, preview, including Xavier-UConn
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Goodell: ‘Not a given’ NFL will expand to 18 games
Matt Simms crashes PFT Live to talk Giants
Matt Simms revisits Falcons blowing 28-3 lead
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Super Bowl LX
Watch live coverage from Radio Row and Super Bowl LX, live on the NBC Sports NOW Channel!
Close
NFL
Minnesota Vikings
Brian Angelichio
BA
Brian
Angelichio
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Roger Goodell defends his role as arbitrator of legal claims against NFL and its teams
For years, the NFL has utilized a unique system of handling many potential legal claims made by non-players against the teams and/or the league.
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Brian Angelichio
MIN
Coaching Staff
PIT to meet Vikings TEs coach for OC interview
Cowboys hire Marcus Dixon as their DL coach
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Rodgers, Willis headline top FA QBs
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
On Monday, Roger Goodell could get another awkward question about hiring practices
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Report: Vikings will pay Brian Flores more than $6 million per year
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Vikings hire Frank Smith as assistant head coach, several other assistants
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue