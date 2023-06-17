 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane is a playoff difference-maker for the Oilers after long, hard road back from injuries
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants
Brewers place Mitchell on IL, promote Cameron from Triple-A Nashville
Mutua Madrid Open 2025 - Day 6
Djokovic faces ‘new reality’ after losing another opening match in Madrid

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_rugby_sixnats_scovirehl_250426.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 26, Ireland 19
nbc_golf_geechun_250426.jpg
Chun ‘staying present’ on cusp of Grand Slam

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
NFLSeattle SeahawksBryce Cabeldue

Bryce
Cabeldue

nbc_pft_zabel_250424.jpg
Seahawks NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Seattle’s draft picks for every round
The Seahawks narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season, going 10-7 and finishing behind the NFC West champion Rams based off the strength of victory tiebreaker.
Seahawks trade Sam Howell to the Vikings
Jalen Milroe’s simple message to those who passed on him: “Belt to ass”
John Schneider: Jalen Milroe was “damn close” to Seattle’s highest-rated QB
2025 NFL Draft best available: Shedeur Sanders, Cam Skattebo headline top remaining players of Day 3
Milroe, Johnson have tremendous upside
Seahawks select QB Jalen Milroe at No. 92 overall