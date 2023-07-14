Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
BUY NOW:
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide - Save 20% with promo code Draft2023
Close
NFL
New England Patriots
Carl Davis Jr.
Carl
Davis Jr.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
06:06
Adrian Phillips trusts “master game planner” Bill Belichick against AFC East QBs
Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips understands the challenges that the AFC East quarterbacks provide for New England this season.
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Carl Davis Jr.
NE
Defensive Tackle
#98
Pats re-sign DT Carl Davis
Carl Davis Jr.
NE
Defensive Tackle
#98
Jags release DT Carl Davis after 36 days
Carl Davis Jr.
NE
Defensive Tackle
#98
Jaguars re-sign suspended DT Carl Davis
Carl Davis Jr.
NE
Defensive Tackle
#98
Jaguars DL Carl Davis earns steroid ban
Carl Davis Jr.
NE
Defensive Tackle
#98
Browns re-sign backup DT Carl Davis
Patrick depicts top ‘greatest mysteries’ in sports
Hunter Henry: I think everyone’s excited for a fresh start
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Tickets to Patriots-Colts in Germany sell out in an instant
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Bills want DeAndre Hopkins, at their price
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Damien Harris: Time with Patriots “wasn’t easy from the beginning”
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Hopkins, Cook are hoping to increase their offers
Close Ad