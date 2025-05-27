 Skip navigation
Commanders sign DT Carl Davis

  
Published May 27, 2025 10:09 AM

Defensive tackle Carl Davis is back with the Commanders.

The Commanders announced Davis’s signing on Tuesday. They did not announce any terms.

Davis had three tackles in three appearances for Washington last season. He also had three tackles in three games for the Cowboys in 2023.

Prior to his stints with the NFC East clubs, Davis spent three years with the Patriots and had brief stints with the Jaguars, Colts, and Browns. He entered the league as a Ravens third-round pick in 2015.

Davis has 71 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three passes defensed, and a fumble recovery in 78 career appearances.