Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ernie Els, at site of 1997 U.S. Open win, two off lead at Senior PGA Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Four players share lead amid sweltering heat at LPGA’s Mexico event
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Scottie Scheffler eagles first hole, trails rookie John Pak at Charles Schwab Challenge
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Harry Gant’s best moments in the NASCAR career
Highlights: Scheffler back in action at Colonial
Highlights: Spieth flashes in Rd. 1 at Colonial
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ernie Els, at site of 1997 U.S. Open win, two off lead at Senior PGA Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Four players share lead amid sweltering heat at LPGA’s Mexico event
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Scottie Scheffler eagles first hole, trails rookie John Pak at Charles Schwab Challenge
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Harry Gant’s best moments in the NASCAR career
Highlights: Scheffler back in action at Colonial
Highlights: Spieth flashes in Rd. 1 at Colonial
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NFL
Indianapolis Colts
Carlie Irsay-Gordon
CI
Carlie
Irsay-Gordon
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Carlie Irsay-Gordon is expected to assume control of the Colts
The passing of long-time Colts owner Jim Irsay means that the team will have a new controlling owner.
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Carlie Irsay-Gordon
IND
Owner
Carlie Irsay-Gordon to be Colts’ controlling owner
Florio: Irsay was ‘overwhelmingly authentic’
Why Lawrence, Jennings should see their ADPs rise
Tony Dungy shares his memories of Jim Irsay
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
In 2022, Jim Irsay broke ranks on Dan Snyder
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Matthew Berry’s positional rankings for 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Paying tribute to Jim Irsay, who died at 65
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue