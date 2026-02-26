 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mklareintv_260226.jpg
OSU TE Klare: Reese will ‘come down and smack you’
nbc_pft_taaffe_260226.jpg
Taaffe on why he moved from cornerback to safety
nbc_pft_cdownsintv_260226.jpg
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mklareintv_260226.jpg
OSU TE Klare: Reese will ‘come down and smack you’
nbc_pft_taaffe_260226.jpg
Taaffe on why he moved from cornerback to safety
nbc_pft_cdownsintv_260226.jpg
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Vikings, Anthony Richardson have mutual interest

  
Published February 26, 2026 02:42 PM

Vikings executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski, who is handling the General Manager duties for now, said earlier this week that the team would explore all their options at quarterback. One of those options is Anthony Richardson.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that the Vikings and Richardson have “mutual interest.”

The Colts have given Richardson permission to seek a trade.

The Vikings want to add competition to their quarterbacks room. J.J. McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in 2024, completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,632 yards with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his first season as a starter.

The Vikings finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs.

The Colts provided Richardson, the fourth overall pick in 2023, with competition in 2025, and Daniel Jones won the job. Richardson played only two games — 14 snaps — and threw only two passes last season. He was out much of the season with an orbital fracture.

He has 15 starts in three seasons, completing 50.6 percent of his passes for 2,400 yards with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Jones is scheduled for free agency later this month, but all signs point to the Colts keeping him as their starter with either a tag or with a long-term deal.