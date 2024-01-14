 Skip navigation
NFLCarolina PanthersChris Tabor

Chris
Tabor

Carolina Panthers v Jacksonville Jaguars
Report: Panthers deny Giants’ request to interview Chris Tabor for special teams job
The Giants requested to interview Panthers’ interim head coach and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor for their vacant special teams job, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
