Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
NBC Sports EDGE Staff
,
NBC Sports EDGE Staff
,
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
NBC Sports EDGE Staff
,
NBC Sports EDGE Staff
,
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL
Arizona Cardinals
Colt McCoy
Colt
McCoy
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
03:38
Betting the NFL: 2022’s Only OVER Teams
Betting the NFL: Cash vs. Coasters
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Colt McCoy
ARI
Quarterback
#12
Colt McCoy likely to be limited at OTAs
Colt McCoy
ARI
Quarterback
#12
Colt McCoy (concussion) done for the season
Colt McCoy
ARI
Quarterback
#12
Colt McCoy back in concussion protocol w/symptoms
Colt McCoy
ARI
Quarterback
#12
Colt McCoy clears concussion protocol for Week 17
Colt McCoy
ARI
Quarterback
#12
Cardinals release Week 16 inactives, no surprises
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Why aren’t the Browns interested in Hopkins?
Report: Browns not likely to pursue Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins reunion
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Trading Kyler Murray next year would trigger massive, but manageable, cap charge
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT Mailbag: Murray, Barkley, grass fields
Florio: What is the NFL hiding in Gannon probe?
Close Ad