 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFLArizona CardinalsColt McCoy

Colt
McCoy

NFL: New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings
03:38
Betting the NFL: 2022’s Only OVER Teams
Betting the NFL: Cash vs. Coasters
  • colt mccoy.png
    Colt McCoy
    ARI Quarterback #12
    Colt McCoy likely to be limited at OTAs
  • colt mccoy.png
    Colt McCoy
    ARI Quarterback #12
    Colt McCoy (concussion) done for the season
  • colt mccoy.png
    Colt McCoy
    ARI Quarterback #12
    Colt McCoy back in concussion protocol w/symptoms
  • colt mccoy.png
    Colt McCoy
    ARI Quarterback #12
    Colt McCoy clears concussion protocol for Week 17
  • colt mccoy.png
    Colt McCoy
    ARI Quarterback #12
    Cardinals release Week 16 inactives, no surprises
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
Why aren’t the Browns interested in Hopkins?
Report: Browns not likely to pursue Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins reunion
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Trading Kyler Murray next year would trigger massive, but manageable, cap charge
PFT Mailbag: Murray, Barkley, grass fields
Florio: What is the NFL hiding in Gannon probe?