Colt McCoy retires, will join NBC’s Big Ten coverage

  
Published August 19, 2024 10:37 AM

Colt McCoy’s time as a professional quarterback has come to an end.

McCoy told Peter Schrager of Fox Sports that he is retiring from the NFL shortly before his next job became official on Monday morning. NBC Sports announced that McCoy will be part of its coverage of the Big Ten this season.

McCoy will be a game and studio analyst and he will make his debut in the booth during the September 7 game between Nebraska and Colorado.

The Browns drafted McCoy in the third round in 2010 and he spent three years in Cleveland before moving on to the 49ers. McCoy would play in Washington from 2014-2019 and then spent a year with the Giants before closing out his career with two seasons in Arizona. He started 36 of the 56 games he played and went 764-of-1,220 for 7,975 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions.