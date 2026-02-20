Packers hire Auburn’s Will Redmond as a college scout

The Packers have hired Will Redmond as a college scout, the team announced Friday.

This is Redmond’s first NFL job.

He joins the Packers after two years as the General Manager at Auburn University.

He previously worked at LSU as the director of player personnel from 2021-23. While at LSU he was named Player Personnel Director of the Year for 2022 by FootballScoop.com.

Redmond also served as the director of player personnel at Middle Tennessee State University (2016-18) before he landed at the University of Kansas as the director of recruiting (2019-20).

He earned his undergraduate (2013) and graduate degrees (2015) from the University of Tennessee in sport management while working with the university’s athletic department in multiple capacities.