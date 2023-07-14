Skip navigation
NFL
Tennessee Titans
Corey Levin
Corey
Levin
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Titans agree to deals with Trevon Wesco, Corey Levin
The Titans have reached agreements with a couple of veteran players on the final day of March.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Corey Levin
TEN
Center
#62
Corey Levin falls to Titans at 217 overall
Corey Levin
TEN
Center
#62
Titans get four late-rounder under contract
