Titans to interview Kliff Kingsbury, Adam Stenavich, Thad Lewis for offensive coordinator

The Titans have several offensive coordinator interviews on the way.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich are set to interview for the position on Monday. Longtime Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky reports that former Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis is also interviewing on Monday.

Kingsbury had some head coaching interviews after parting ways with Washington, but an offensive coordinator position seems likely. A report this week indicated that Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb could hire Kingsbury in that role if Webb lands a head coaching job.

Stenavich has been the Packers’ offensive coordinator since 2022, but would have a chance to call plays on Robert Saleh’s staff. Lewis was on Tampa’s staff since 2020 and in the quarterback coach role for the last three seasons.