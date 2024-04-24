 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal says he is not 100% fit ahead of Madrid debut. Spaniard still unsure about playing French Open
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz is cautious ahead of Madrid Open. The Spaniard is not 100% sure he will play
Screenshot 2024-04-21 at 5.40.36 PM.png
‘Risen from the ashes,’ Dartmouth women’s golf goes from cut to Ivy League champ

Top Clips

nbc_pft_nonqbsselected_240424.jpg
Analyzing odds for first non-QB selected in draft
nbc_dps_reggiebushnewsreax_240424.jpg
Bush to get Heisman back; what about USC’s wins?
nbc_pft_jonesdeals_240424.jpg
Jones explains delay on signing players long term

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal says he is not 100% fit ahead of Madrid debut. Spaniard still unsure about playing French Open
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz is cautious ahead of Madrid Open. The Spaniard is not 100% sure he will play
Screenshot 2024-04-21 at 5.40.36 PM.png
‘Risen from the ashes,’ Dartmouth women’s golf goes from cut to Ivy League champ

Top Clips

nbc_pft_nonqbsselected_240424.jpg
Analyzing odds for first non-QB selected in draft
nbc_dps_reggiebushnewsreax_240424.jpg
Bush to get Heisman back; what about USC’s wins?
nbc_pft_jonesdeals_240424.jpg
Jones explains delay on signing players long term

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFLCollege PlayerDarius Muasau

Darius
Muasau

Syndication: USA TODAY
Jim Irsay: Colts have “great” interest in Marvin Harrison Jr.
If Jim Irsay has his way, Marvin Harrison Jr. won’t be wearing his college number in 2024.
Jayden Daniels says he’ll try to pass Michael Vick, Lamar Jackson as best running QB ever
Report: Broncos have done a lot of work on Oregon QB Bo Nix
Could offering Justin Jefferson get Vikings to No. 2?
Report: Giants explore trading up, possibly for QB Drake Maye
Peyton Manning: Broncos are “very interested” in J.J. McCarthy
Ryan Poles: We know what we’re doing, but everyone has to wait until Thursday