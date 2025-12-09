 Skip navigation
Giants open 21-day practice window for Darius Muasau, Art Green

  
The Giants are opening the 21-day practice window for a pair of defensive players as they return from injured reserve.

New York has designated linebacker Darius Muasau and cornerback Art Green for return, interim head coach Mike Kafka told reporters in his Tuesday press conference.

Muasau, a sixth-round pick in 2024, has been sidelined by an ankle injury. He has appeared in eight games with seven starts so far in 2025, recording 32 total tackles with one sack.

Green has also appeared in eight games for the Giants in 2025, playing exclusively on special teams. He has recorded six total tackles this season.