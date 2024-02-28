Skip navigation
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs
David Merritt
DM
David
Merritt
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
49ers to interview David Merritt for defensive coordinator
One of the coaches who helped the Chiefs beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl is among the candidates to run Kyle Shanahan’s defense in 2024.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
David Merritt
KC
Coaching Staff
SF interviewing Chiefs’ David Merritt for DC gig
Report: Chiefs give L’Jarius Sneed permission to seek a trade
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Joe Douglas responds to Mecole Hardman’s criticisms of Jets: It just didn’t work out
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
“Chiefsaholic” faces up to 50 years in prison after guilty plea on bank robbery charges
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Clark Hunt acknowledges need to improve facility after NFLPA survey results
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Andy Reid’s tale of Taylor Swift homemade Pop-Tarts goes viral
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
NFL head coaches, GMs congratulate King on career
