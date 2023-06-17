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NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone to miss Game 4 vs Ducks with injury
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers
Rangers righty Jacob deGrom reaches 1,900 strikeouts as 2nd-fastest by games and innings
MLB: MAY 10 Nationals at Marlins
Christopher Morel’s go-ahead single lifts Marlins past Nationals 5-2

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NBA draft lottery winners and disappointments
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HLs: Brown hits 5 three-pointers as Storm rout Sun
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Marlins throw Nats off with pressure on basepaths

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NHL
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Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone to miss Game 4 vs Ducks with injury
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers
Rangers righty Jacob deGrom reaches 1,900 strikeouts as 2nd-fastest by games and innings
MLB: MAY 10 Nationals at Marlins
Christopher Morel’s go-ahead single lifts Marlins past Nationals 5-2

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lottoreaxgl_260510.jpg
NBA draft lottery winners and disappointments
nbc_wnba_sunstorm_260510.jpg
HLs: Brown hits 5 three-pointers as Storm rout Sun
marlins_mpx.jpg
Marlins throw Nats off with pressure on basepaths

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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NFLTampa Bay BuccaneersDean Patterson

Dean
Patterson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
Bucs sign undrafted rookie LB Javin Wright
The Buccaneers made two roster moves on Saturday.
Veteran WR Scotty Miller angles for roster spot at Bears’ rookie minicamp
Bucs claim LB John Bullock off waivers
Bucs sign third-rounder Ted Hurst, 14 undrafted free agents
49ers enjoying presence of “alpha” WR Mike Evans
Buccaneers sign five more picks, leaving only one unsigned
Rueben Bain signs with the Buccaneers