Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, rundown, reaction at Anaheim 2, Jett Lawrence third season winner
  Dan Beaver
  Dan Beaver
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  Staff, Rivals.com
  Staff, Rivals.com
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. West Ham Matchweek 23
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa
Love it or Lav it: Unpacking Tiger vs. Rory in TGL

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, rundown, reaction at Anaheim 2, Jett Lawrence third season winner
  Dan Beaver
  Dan Beaver
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  Staff, Rivals.com
  Staff, Rivals.com
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. West Ham Matchweek 23
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa
Love it or Lav it: Unpacking Tiger vs. Rory in TGL

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFLNFL Unsigned Free AgentDeclan Doyle

Declan
Doyle

Mike Zimmer won’t return to Cowboys, will likely retire
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer will not have Mike Zimmer running the defense for him in 2025.
Michael Irvin: “We lost an opportunity” to hire Deion Sanders
What a difference a year made for Bobby Slowik
J.J. Watt takes aim at the NFL’s Joe Mixon fine misadventure
Report: Matt Eberflus could return to Dallas as defensive coordinator
J.T. Barrett will be the Bears’ quarterbacks coach
Bill Belichick and North Carolina have a signed contract for his hiring as football coach