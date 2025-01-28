Bears announce the hires of coordinators Dennis Allen, Declan Doyle

The Bears made the hires of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle official Tuesday. They also announced Richard Hightower will continue as special teams coordinator.

All three previously were reported.

“As we embark on the next phase of our operation, I am thrilled to welcome Dennis and Declan to the Bears, and I am excited that Richard will continue to lead our special teams corps,” head coach Ben Johnson said in a statement.

Allen most recently was the head coach of the Saints, who fired him after Week 9 this season.

He has served as defensive coordinator of the Broncos (2011) and Saints (2015-21) and was the head coach of the Raiders (2012-14), so he is an experienced play caller.

“The Chicago Bears have a storied history on the defensive side of the ball, and Dennis’ experience, leadership and apt for adaptivity will be critical for the development of our players and our team,” Johnson said. “A great defensive mind with NFL head coach acumen, I look forward to Dennis coordinating our defense and helping lead our team.”

Doyle joins the Bears after spending the past two seasons leading the tight ends group for the Broncos. He contributed four years as an offensive assistant with the Saints (2019-22).

“A sharp, innovative offensive mind, Declan’s work ethic and attitude will be a tremendous asset as we work to build our offensive unit,” Johnson said. “Declan brings a unique skillset rooted in attention to detail, as well as individual development and collective growth.”

Hightower returns for his fourth season as special teams coordinator for the Bears in 2025. He has 18 years of NFL coaching experince.

“A phenomenal reputation that precedes him, it has been incredible getting to know Richard, and watching from afar how skilled of a coach, and how passionate of a leader, that he is,” Johnson said. “I look forward to Richard’s leadership over our special teams units and team as a whole.”