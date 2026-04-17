2026 NFL Mock Draft: Carnell Tate leads six WR taken; Ty Simpson goes in Round 1 collab mock

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than a week away, so three of our draft experts — Connor Rogers, Kyle Dvorchak, and Eric Froton — collaborated to put out a special mock draft.

Each one has put out their own individual mock drafts, but what happens if they are forced to make selections dependent on whose left on the board after someone else picks?

Let’s find out.

Picks made by Kyle Dvorchak: Raiders, Titans, Commanders, Bengals, Rams, Jets, Panthers, Chargers, Bears, Texans, Patriots

Picks made by Connor Rogers: Jets, Giants, Saints, Dolphins, Ravens, Lions, Cowboys, Eagles, Bills, Chiefs, Seahawks

Picks made by Eric Froton: Cardinals, Browns, Chiefs, Cowboys, Bucs, Vikings, Steelers, Browns, 49ers, Dolphins

Simms doesn't 'buy' Cousins starting over Mendoza Chris Simms shares why the idea of the Raiders starting veteran Kirk Cousins over presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is nothing more than "pre-draft talk."

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The 1.01 has been written in stone for months. Mendoza has NFL size and is coming off a sterling season, punctuated with a National Championship. He should fit well in Klint Kubiak’s offense. (Dvorchak)

2. New York Jets

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Reese can help the Jets both at off ball linebacker and on the EDGE as a rookie, bringing speed and power to a front seven that needs a star player. (Rogers)

3. Arizona Cardinals

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Arizona brings in the best pure pressure maven in the draft to bolster a listless pass rush that ranked near the bottom of the NFL in sacks last year. (Froton)

4. Tennessee Titans

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Robert Saleh was brought in to improve the Titans’ defense and he needs to add more firepower at nearly every position. Styles is a field general linebacker who can contribute in all phases. (Dvorchak)

5. New York Giants

Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

I can see the Giants going offense with this pick, but Downs would give John Harbaugh an identity player on defense. He’s a stabilizer on the back end with a sixth sense to make plays at the line of scrimmage. (Rogers)

Highlights: OSU's Tate a top weapon in 2026 draft Carnell Tate's 2025 season highlights show why teams will be interested in him as the potential WR1 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

6. Cleveland Browns

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Browns have no shortage of needs, but with no viable QB alternative available they choose to select Tate in hopes of securing a bankable WR1. (Froton)

7. Washington Commanders

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

This is the backstop for Love. The Commanders have one of the league’s weakest backfields and Jayden Daniels is the perfect quarterback to open up running lanes for a home run specialist like Love. (Dvorchak)

8. New Orleans Saints

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

There’s understandably been a lot of talk about Tyson’s medicals, but the talent might be too good for him to fall much further than this. Tyler Shough would have a lot to work with between him and Chris Olave at wide receiver. (Rogers)

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

Kansas City takes the dynamic speed rusher from Miami to help complement power EDGE George Karlaftis. The outside-the-box choice would be a WR to replace Rashee Rice if the team intends to non-tender him next year. (Froton)

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Bengals should be going best-player-available on defense without thinking twice. Luckily for them, they catch the end of a possible tier of defenders here with Delane, who has become the consensus CB1 of the class. (Dvorchak)

11. Miami Dolphins

Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

Miami’s new regime comes from Green Bay where they will want to make this roster bigger, tougher, and stronger. Mauig oa fits that perfectly for the right side of their offensive line. (Rogers)

Simms' CB draft rankings: No. 1 Jermod McCoy Chris Simms breaks down the game of Jermod McCoy, explaining why the Tennessee star is his top cornerback in the 2026 NFL Draft despite not playing last season.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Cowboys are quite adept at scoring points, but it won’t matter from a performance standpoint unless they tighten up their leaky secondary. McCoy’s 2024 tape was shutdown-worthy with a brash play style that would make him an immediate asset. (Froton)

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons)

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Mocking a receiver or Kenyon Sadiq to the Rams has become en vogue as of late, and for good reason. Sean McVay confirmed that the team explored trading Davante Adams and even though that didn’t happen, he only has one year left on his deal. Lemon rounds out the trio of wideouts who comprise my first tier of 2026 wide receivers. (Dvorchak)

14. Baltimore Ravens

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Three receivers go off the board before Baltimore picks, but the Ravens still get a dangerous combination of size and speed at pass catcher in Sadiq. (Rogers)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

One of the EDGE position’s most productive run defenders, Faulk is just 20 years old and still raw when it comes to his pass rush technique. Despite his relative inexperience, the rangy defensive end has the length and traits to develop into a core contributor. (Froton)

16. New York Jets (via Colts)

Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana

The Cooper buzz grows by the day and the Jets desperately need a legitimate WR2 across Garrett Wilson. Cooper also covers a blind spot in Wilson’s game, yards after the catch, making him a perfect complement to the Jets’ WR1. (Dvorchak)

17. Detroit Lions

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

The Lions get a disruptive threat with pro-ready hands to play across from Aidan Hutchinson. (Rogers)

HLs: Draft riser Thieneman's top plays from 2025 Relive Dillon Thieneman's standout moments from the 2025 season, where the safety thrived in Oregon's defensive backfield and currently projects as a top-20 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

Replacing outgoing Vikings legend Harrison Smith with an athletic freak in Thieneman would be a best-case scenario for Minnesota. (Froton)

19. Carolina Panthers

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

EMW is a downhill thumper against the run who can still hold his own in coverage. The Panthers have to add playmakers on defense and McNeil-Warren forced nine career fumbles with five interceptions. (Dvorchak)

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers)

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Parker is a powerful pass rusher with a nasty long-arm move to drive blockers backwards. He would give the Cowboys a bigger piece that can set the edge. (Rogers)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Pittsburgh takes the plunge and believes in the promising first eight games of Simpson’s 2025 season, as opposed to his brutal performance against Indiana in the College Football Playoff. (Froton)

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Fano is a right tackle by trade, but his short arms and average frame have some teams viewing him as a guard. That’s a perfect fit for the Chargers, who already have both tackle spots spoken for. (Dvorchak)

23. Philadelphia Eagles

Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Ioane is a powerhouse guard who could aid the Eagles in where they are usually best: the trenches. (Rogers)

Simms' OT draft rankings: No. 1 Monroe Freeling Chris Simms explains why Georgia's Monroe Freeling lands as his top-ranked tackle entering the draft,

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars)

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

After selecting Carnell Tate with the sixth pick, Cleveland locks down its blindside with the ultra-athletic Freeling. Getting these two players would be a commendable start to the draft for the perennially snakebitten franchise. (Froton)

25. Chicago Bears

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Bears have most positions accounted for on offense, but could use more firepower in their front seven. Woods is a versatile interior defender who will contribute against the run and pass out of the gates. (Dvorchak)

26. Buffalo Bills

Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Young is a strong presence on the edge who really rounded out his pass rush game in 2025. He plays with force in his hands and has developed an inside move to keep offensive tackles off balance. (Rogers)

27. San Francisco 49ers

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

San Francisco gets the developmental tackle it was hoping for in the gargantuan tackle Proctor. While his feet are a little sluggish, Proctor mauls everything in his path in the run game and has the kind of mammoth proportions you cannot teach. (Froton)

28. Houston Texans

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Right tackle isn’t a massive need for the Texans, but they simply have to bolster their offensive line in any way possible. Miller is a smooth mover with a big frame who could develop into a long-term answer at tackle for Houston. (Dvorchak)

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Rams)

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Chiefs land a wide receiver who lined up everywhere, makes plays above the rim, and blocks his tail off. They need size at pass catcher on the perimeter badly. (Rogers)

Dvorchak: Buy into the hype on Concepcion Kyle Dvorchak reports on KC Concepcion taking a top-30 visit to Cleveland and why fantasy managers should have the wide receiver on their radar for the upcoming season.

30. Miami Dolphins (via Broncos)

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Miami addressed the tackle position by selecting Francis Mauigoa with their first selection, and now are drafting Jaylen Waddle‘s replacement in all-purpose weapon Concepcion. (Froton)

31. New England Patriots

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

I desperately wanted to go offensive line or receiver here, but I don’t see a player at either of those positions worth a first-round pick. Instead, the Pats attack a need on the other side of the ball and get 2025’s SEC Defensive Player of the Year in Howell. (Dvorchak)

32. Seattle Seahawks

Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Price is a gifted zone-scheme runner with ideal pound-for-pound strength. He glides as blocks develop, is strong in pass protection, and has more receiving upside at the next level than he got to show in college. (Rogers)