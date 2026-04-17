2026 NFL Mock Draft: Carnell Tate leads six WR taken; Ty Simpson goes in Round 1 collab mock
The 2026 NFL Draft is less than a week away, so three of our draft experts — Connor Rogers, Kyle Dvorchak, and Eric Froton — collaborated to put out a special mock draft.
Each one has put out their own individual mock drafts, but what happens if they are forced to make selections dependent on whose left on the board after someone else picks?
Let’s find out.
Picks made by Kyle Dvorchak: Raiders, Titans, Commanders, Bengals, Rams, Jets, Panthers, Chargers, Bears, Texans, Patriots
Picks made by Connor Rogers: Jets, Giants, Saints, Dolphins, Ravens, Lions, Cowboys, Eagles, Bills, Chiefs, Seahawks
Picks made by Eric Froton: Cardinals, Browns, Chiefs, Cowboys, Bucs, Vikings, Steelers, Browns, 49ers, Dolphins
1. Las Vegas Raiders
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
The 1.01 has been written in stone for months. Mendoza has NFL size and is coming off a sterling season, punctuated with a National Championship. He should fit well in Klint Kubiak’s offense. (Dvorchak)
2. New York Jets
Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
Reese can help the Jets both at off ball linebacker and on the EDGE as a rookie, bringing speed and power to a front seven that needs a star player. (Rogers)
3. Arizona Cardinals
David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
Arizona brings in the best pure pressure maven in the draft to bolster a listless pass rush that ranked near the bottom of the NFL in sacks last year. (Froton)
4. Tennessee Titans
Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
Robert Saleh was brought in to improve the Titans’ defense and he needs to add more firepower at nearly every position. Styles is a field general linebacker who can contribute in all phases. (Dvorchak)
5. New York Giants
Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State
I can see the Giants going offense with this pick, but Downs would give John Harbaugh an identity player on defense. He’s a stabilizer on the back end with a sixth sense to make plays at the line of scrimmage. (Rogers)
6. Cleveland Browns
Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
The Browns have no shortage of needs, but with no viable QB alternative available they choose to select Tate in hopes of securing a bankable WR1. (Froton)
7. Washington Commanders
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
This is the backstop for Love. The Commanders have one of the league’s weakest backfields and Jayden Daniels is the perfect quarterback to open up running lanes for a home run specialist like Love. (Dvorchak)
8. New Orleans Saints
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
There’s understandably been a lot of talk about Tyson’s medicals, but the talent might be too good for him to fall much further than this. Tyler Shough would have a lot to work with between him and Chris Olave at wide receiver. (Rogers)
9. Kansas City Chiefs
Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami
Kansas City takes the dynamic speed rusher from Miami to help complement power EDGE George Karlaftis. The outside-the-box choice would be a WR to replace Rashee Rice if the team intends to non-tender him next year. (Froton)
10. Cincinnati Bengals
Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
The Bengals should be going best-player-available on defense without thinking twice. Luckily for them, they catch the end of a possible tier of defenders here with Delane, who has become the consensus CB1 of the class. (Dvorchak)
11. Miami Dolphins
Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami
Miami’s new regime comes from Green Bay where they will want to make this roster bigger, tougher, and stronger. Mauig oa fits that perfectly for the right side of their offensive line. (Rogers)
12. Dallas Cowboys
Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
The Cowboys are quite adept at scoring points, but it won’t matter from a performance standpoint unless they tighten up their leaky secondary. McCoy’s 2024 tape was shutdown-worthy with a brash play style that would make him an immediate asset. (Froton)
13. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons)
Makai Lemon, WR, USC
Mocking a receiver or Kenyon Sadiq to the Rams has become en vogue as of late, and for good reason. Sean McVay confirmed that the team explored trading Davante Adams and even though that didn’t happen, he only has one year left on his deal. Lemon rounds out the trio of wideouts who comprise my first tier of 2026 wide receivers. (Dvorchak)
14. Baltimore Ravens
Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
Three receivers go off the board before Baltimore picks, but the Ravens still get a dangerous combination of size and speed at pass catcher in Sadiq. (Rogers)
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
One of the EDGE position’s most productive run defenders, Faulk is just 20 years old and still raw when it comes to his pass rush technique. Despite his relative inexperience, the rangy defensive end has the length and traits to develop into a core contributor. (Froton)
16. New York Jets (via Colts)
Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana
The Cooper buzz grows by the day and the Jets desperately need a legitimate WR2 across Garrett Wilson. Cooper also covers a blind spot in Wilson’s game, yards after the catch, making him a perfect complement to the Jets’ WR1. (Dvorchak)
17. Detroit Lions
Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
The Lions get a disruptive threat with pro-ready hands to play across from Aidan Hutchinson. (Rogers)
18. Minnesota Vikings
Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon
Replacing outgoing Vikings legend Harrison Smith with an athletic freak in Thieneman would be a best-case scenario for Minnesota. (Froton)
19. Carolina Panthers
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo
EMW is a downhill thumper against the run who can still hold his own in coverage. The Panthers have to add playmakers on defense and McNeil-Warren forced nine career fumbles with five interceptions. (Dvorchak)
20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers)
T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
Parker is a powerful pass rusher with a nasty long-arm move to drive blockers backwards. He would give the Cowboys a bigger piece that can set the edge. (Rogers)
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
Pittsburgh takes the plunge and believes in the promising first eight games of Simpson’s 2025 season, as opposed to his brutal performance against Indiana in the College Football Playoff. (Froton)
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Fano is a right tackle by trade, but his short arms and average frame have some teams viewing him as a guard. That’s a perfect fit for the Chargers, who already have both tackle spots spoken for. (Dvorchak)
23. Philadelphia Eagles
Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State
Ioane is a powerhouse guard who could aid the Eagles in where they are usually best: the trenches. (Rogers)
24. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars)
Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
After selecting Carnell Tate with the sixth pick, Cleveland locks down its blindside with the ultra-athletic Freeling. Getting these two players would be a commendable start to the draft for the perennially snakebitten franchise. (Froton)
25. Chicago Bears
Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
The Bears have most positions accounted for on offense, but could use more firepower in their front seven. Woods is a versatile interior defender who will contribute against the run and pass out of the gates. (Dvorchak)
26. Buffalo Bills
Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
Young is a strong presence on the edge who really rounded out his pass rush game in 2025. He plays with force in his hands and has developed an inside move to keep offensive tackles off balance. (Rogers)
27. San Francisco 49ers
Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
San Francisco gets the developmental tackle it was hoping for in the gargantuan tackle Proctor. While his feet are a little sluggish, Proctor mauls everything in his path in the run game and has the kind of mammoth proportions you cannot teach. (Froton)
28. Houston Texans
Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
Right tackle isn’t a massive need for the Texans, but they simply have to bolster their offensive line in any way possible. Miller is a smooth mover with a big frame who could develop into a long-term answer at tackle for Houston. (Dvorchak)
29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Rams)
Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
The Chiefs land a wide receiver who lined up everywhere, makes plays above the rim, and blocks his tail off. They need size at pass catcher on the perimeter badly. (Rogers)
30. Miami Dolphins (via Broncos)
KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
Miami addressed the tackle position by selecting Francis Mauigoa with their first selection, and now are drafting Jaylen Waddle‘s replacement in all-purpose weapon Concepcion. (Froton)
31. New England Patriots
Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
I desperately wanted to go offensive line or receiver here, but I don’t see a player at either of those positions worth a first-round pick. Instead, the Pats attack a need on the other side of the ball and get 2025’s SEC Defensive Player of the Year in Howell. (Dvorchak)
32. Seattle Seahawks
Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
Price is a gifted zone-scheme runner with ideal pound-for-pound strength. He glides as blocks develop, is strong in pass protection, and has more receiving upside at the next level than he got to show in college. (Rogers)