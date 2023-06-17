 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Rutgers
Oregon vs. No. 24 Michigan Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Northwestern vs UCLA
Northwestern uses Martinelli’s last second heroics to stave off USC 77-75
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Cubs acquire Ryan Brasier in a trade with the Dodgers

nbc_dps_richeisen_250205.jpg
Browns should ‘take advantage’ of a full reset
nbc_cbb_uclamichstate_250204.jpg
Highlights: UCLA outlasts Michigan State
nbc_cbb_wisconsin_gardintv_250204.jpg
Gard: Badgers are ‘a fun group to coach’

NFLLos Angeles RamsDrew Wilkins

Drew
Wilkins

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Rams hire Drew Wilkins as their pass rush coordinator
The Rams are hiring Drew Wilkins as their defensive pass rush coordinator, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.
