 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kennethwalkeriiikc_260309.jpg
Report: SB LX MVP Walker signing with Chiefs
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260309.jpg
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce to four-year deal
nbc_pftpm_kckelcereturn_260309.jpg
Kelce reportedly will return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kennethwalkeriiikc_260309.jpg
Report: SB LX MVP Walker signing with Chiefs
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260309.jpg
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce to four-year deal
nbc_pftpm_kckelcereturn_260309.jpg
Kelce reportedly will return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaylen Watson agrees to three-year deal with Rams

  
Published March 9, 2026 12:42 PM

The Rams are doubling down on cornerbacks from the Chiefs as they reshape their defense for the 2026 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jaylen Watson has agreed to terms with the Rams. It is a three-year deal in Los Angeles for Watson.

NFL Media reports that the deal is worth $51 million with $34 million in guaranteed money.

The Rams agreed to trade for Trent McDuffie last week, so the two corners will remain teammates in new uniforms.

Watson was the No. 8 player on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents. The 2022 seventh-round pick played 53 regular season games and started 29 times over his four seasons in Kansas City. He had 178 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions, and 24 passes defensed while picking up a pair of Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs.