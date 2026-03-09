Jaylen Watson agrees to three-year deal with Rams

The Rams are doubling down on cornerbacks from the Chiefs as they reshape their defense for the 2026 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jaylen Watson has agreed to terms with the Rams. It is a three-year deal in Los Angeles for Watson.

NFL Media reports that the deal is worth $51 million with $34 million in guaranteed money.

The Rams agreed to trade for Trent McDuffie last week, so the two corners will remain teammates in new uniforms.

Watson was the No. 8 player on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents. The 2022 seventh-round pick played 53 regular season games and started 29 times over his four seasons in Kansas City. He had 178 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions, and 24 passes defensed while picking up a pair of Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs.