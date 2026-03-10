LS Joe Cardona headed to the Rams on a two-year deal

One of the Rams’ priorities this offseason was improving their league-worst special teams.

On Monday, the Rams agreed to terms with veteran long snapper Joe Cardona on a two-year deal, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Cardona will replace Jake McQuaide on new special teams coach Bubba Ventrone’s unit.

Cardona, who turns 34 next month, spent last season with the Dolphins after he played 10 seasons and 160 games with the Patriots.

He has recorded 25 tackles and one forced fumble in his long career.

Cardona also has played 13 postseason games and won Super Bowls LI and LIII with the Patriots.

He entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection by New England in the 2015 draft. Cardona played collegiately at Navy (2011-14), appearing in 51 games in four seasons. He was commissioned as a lieutenant in the Navy Reserve.