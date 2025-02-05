Rams hire Drew Wilkins as their pass rush coordinator

The Rams are hiring Drew Wilkins as their defensive pass rush coordinator, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

He was the Patriots’ outside linebackers coach last season under Jerod Mayo.

Wilkins began his coaching career with the Ravens as a video operations intern in 2010. He spent 12 years with the franchise, working his way to the Ravens’ football video coordinator (2012) to coaching staff assistant (2013) to outside linebackers coach (2018-21).

He coached the outside linebackers for the Giants for two seasons before heading to the Patriots.

Wilkins recently served as the East team’s defensive coordinator in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.