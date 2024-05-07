 Skip navigation
NFLTampa Bay BuccaneersElijah Klein

Elijah
Klein

NFL: JUL 28 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
Bucs QBs coach Thad Lewis: The chip on Baker Mayfield’s shoulder will never go away
Things are much different for Baker Mayfield entering 2024 than they were at this time in 2023, with the quarterback receiving a three-year deal after leading Tampa Bay to a division title and a playoff victory.
Bucs expect rookie RB Bucky Irving to create competition in backfield
Lavonte David hints at potential Tom Brady tampering by the Bucs in 2020
Tampa Bay rookie Graham Barton will begin his NFL career at center
Liam Coen: Baker Mayfield’s had “a calm confidence” during the offseason program
Tom Brady’s soccer club gets relegated after his first season as part owner
Jason Licht: Part of the DNA of this football team is trying to prove everybody wrong