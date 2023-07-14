Skip navigation
NFL
New York Giants
Eric Gray
EG
Eric
Gray
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
TCU dominates AP Big 12 honors, led by QB Duggan and Dykes
TCU quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan is The Associated Press Big 12 offensive player of the year in a unanimous vote.
Daniel Tran
,
Daniel Tran
,
Eric Gray
NYG
Running Back
#20
Eric Gray rushes for 176/2 in win over Kansas
Eric Gray
NYG
Running Back
#20
Gray, rushing attack paces Oklahoma offense
Eric Gray
NYG
Running Back
#20
The Athletic rates RB Gray as top 2021 transfer
Eric Gray
NYG
Running Back
#20
Sooners pick up ex-Tennessee RB Eric Gray
Eric Gray
NYG
Running Back
#20
Tenn RB Gray rumored to be looking at Texas and OU
Arbitrary franchise-tag deadline for doing long-term deals needs to go
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Mark Glowinski: Daniel Jones can go out and kick ass now with nothing to prove
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Will Giants’ Barkley get the contract he wants?
Florio: ‘Now’s the time’ Barkley can use leverage
Outlining Barkley’s contract negotiation options
Saquon Barkley involves CAA in his contract talks
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
