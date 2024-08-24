 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice
Long: Will engine penalty add to NASCAR Cup title woes for Denny Hamlin?
NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola
Daytona NASCAR Xfinity results: Ryan Truex scores his second victory of season
MX Ironman 2023 field heads into turn 1.jpg
Ironman Motocross Betting Odds: Ken Roczen ranked fourth in one-off 250 appearance
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_daytonaxfinityhl_240823.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series summer race at Daytona
nbc_nas_ryansiegintv_240823.jpg
Sieg ‘chasing points’ with strong fifth at Daytona
nbc_nas_ryantruexintv_240823.jpg
Truex credits sim work for Xfinity win at Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice
Long: Will engine penalty add to NASCAR Cup title woes for Denny Hamlin?
NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola
Daytona NASCAR Xfinity results: Ryan Truex scores his second victory of season
MX Ironman 2023 field heads into turn 1.jpg
Ironman Motocross Betting Odds: Ken Roczen ranked fourth in one-off 250 appearance
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_daytonaxfinityhl_240823.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series summer race at Daytona
nbc_nas_ryansiegintv_240823.jpg
Sieg ‘chasing points’ with strong fifth at Daytona
nbc_nas_ryantruexintv_240823.jpg
Truex credits sim work for Xfinity win at Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores
NFLDetroit LionsEssang Bassey

Essang
Bassey

NFL: DEC 30 Lions at Cowboys
Lions release Malik Jefferson from injured reserve
Veteran linebacker Malik Jefferson is back on the open market.
Rams T Alaric Jackson suspended two games for Personal Conduct Policy violation
Berry’s NFL MVP case for Lions’ Goff at +2000
Lions’ Montgomery is a strong fantasy value pick
Creed Humphrey agrees to extension that makes him the highest-paid center
Matthew Stafford is ready for regular season, despite not playing in preseason
Purdy could be longshot to lead NFL in pass yards