Philip Rivers’ Hall of Fame candidacy will reset if he signs to the active roster

Philip Rivers is among the 26 modern-era semifinalists for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026. The Hall is expected to announce the list of finalists later this month.

Rivers, though, will workout for the Colts on Tuesday.

It is unknown what the chances are of Rivers coming out of retirement. He last played in 2020, which is why he is in his first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

So, what happens if Rivers opts to sign with the Colts?

According to a Pro Football Hall of Fame spokesman, Rivers’ clock would reset if he signs to the Colts’ active roster. He would not be eligible for induction until at least 2031, and the Hall would remove him from the eligible modern-era players.

It gets complicated only if Rivers signs to the team’s practice squad and remains there for an extended period of time without being activated to the active roster or promoted to the game-day roster. He would still be eligible for the Hall of Fame in that case.

That could create a situation where the Hall of Fame ends up with 14 modern-era finalists.

“If he’s signed to the practice squad, and that’s his status with the team (and thus still eligible for Hall) for an extended period to the point that we announce the final 15, and he then goes active, he’d come off, and we’d have 14,” the spokesman said.

If the Colts sign Rivers, though, it’s expected to be for him to play and try to save the team’s season.

According to Stephen Holder of ESPN, the Colts haven’t yet decided to sign Rivers, and Rivers has yet to determine whether he wants to play.