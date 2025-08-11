 Skip navigation
Commanders sign CB Essang Bassey, LB Duke Riley, CB Antonio Hamilton

  
Published August 11, 2025 12:06 PM

The Commanders kicked off the week by doing some roster shuffling.

The team announced that they have signed cornerbacks Essang Bassey and Antonio Hamilton along with linebacker Duke Riley. Defensive end Viliami Fehoko, cornerback Allan George, and linebacker Dominique Hampton were cut and the Commanders have also played offensive tackle Lucas Niang and cornerback Kevon Seymour on injured reserve.

Bassey appeared in 43 games for the Broncos and Chargers between 2020 and 2023, but he was out of the league after being cut by the Lions last summer. He has 60 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

Riley spent the last four seasons with the Dolphins and had 11 tackles in a special teams role last season. Hamilton had seven tackles in 11 games for the Cardinals last year.