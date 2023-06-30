Skip navigation
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
Minnesota Vikings
Greg Joseph
Greg
Joseph
11:37
Does Ray Horton aspire to return to the NFL? “I don’t think they want me”
Former NFL assistant coach Ray Horton will cap his first season in the USFL with an appearance in the championship game, as head coach of the Pittsburgh Maulers.
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Greg Joseph
MIN
Kicker
#1
Vikings re-up Greg Joseph to new contract
Gabe Brkic
FA
Kicker (FG)
#45
Vikings sign Oklahoma K Gabe Brkic
Greg Joseph
MIN
Kicker
#1
K Greg Joseph signs restricted free agent tender
Greg Joseph
MIN
Kicker
#1
Vikings tender restricted free agent K Greg Joseph
Greg Joseph
MIN
Kicker
#1
Vikings sign K Greg Joseph
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
