MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Vrbo Citrus Bowl - Auburn v Northwestern
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
Olympics: Cycling-Road Racing-Women's Road Race
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFLArizona CardinalsJacob Slade

Jacob
Slade

Syndication: The Oklahoman
04:17
Kyler Murray: “A big deal” that Jonathan Gannon, others from Cardinals came to statue unveiling
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s offseason has been dominated by his recovery from a torn ACL, but he did take a little time away from the grind in order to accept an honor from his alma mater.
Kyler Murray: I’ll be coachable, but we all have to look in mirror if it isn’t working
Big 12 notebook: Oklahoma State loses lot of starters in transfer portal; Title game staying put
Cardinals are betting favorites to have the NFL’s worst record
Kyler Murray’s goal is to be back for the season opener
Kyler Murray: Last year was necessary, good will come out of what happened
PFT Mailbag: Could Watson win MVP one day?