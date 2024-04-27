Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
IndyCar Barber starting lineup: Team Penske has front row of Scott McLaughlin, Will Power after ‘rough week’
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Gabby Douglas competes in first gymnastics meet since 2016 Olympics
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Xfinity Dover race results: Ryan Truex wins
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
Gallagher curls in Chelsea’s equalizer v. Villa
Madueke pulls one back for Chelsea v. Aston Villa
Rogers guides Aston Villa to 2-0 lead over Chelsea
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
IndyCar Barber starting lineup: Team Penske has front row of Scott McLaughlin, Will Power after ‘rough week’
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Gabby Douglas competes in first gymnastics meet since 2016 Olympics
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Xfinity Dover race results: Ryan Truex wins
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
Gallagher curls in Chelsea’s equalizer v. Villa
Madueke pulls one back for Chelsea v. Aston Villa
Rogers guides Aston Villa to 2-0 lead over Chelsea
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL
Houston Texans
Jamal Hill
JH
Jamal
Hill
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Browns’ 2022 trade for Deshaun Watson now finally complete
The Browns pulled off a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson in 2022.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Jamal Hill
HOU
Linebacker
Texans add depth with LB Jamal Hill at pick 188
Texans trade up to No. 78, select DB Calen Bullock
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Texans make their first pick of the 2024 draft, add CB Karami Lassiter
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Texans hosted DE Dawuane Smoot on a free agent visit
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Texans VP Hannah McNair takes shots at Titans
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
2024 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Broncos trade up for QB, Bowers slides, Bills take surprise WR in Rogers’ final mock
Connor Rogers
,
Connor Rogers
,
Texans reached “compromise” with NFL, Titans over use of Oilers-style blue
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Close Ad